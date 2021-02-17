UGAS (UGAS) Trading 11.8% Higher This Week

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00061077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.53 or 0.00842053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027278 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00045119 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,572.09 or 0.04927603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00016033 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

