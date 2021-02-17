Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $360.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $327.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.49 and a 200 day moving average of $254.02. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $330.89.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,601,000 after buying an additional 591,885 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $74,905,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $62,688,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.