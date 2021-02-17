Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $360.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $327.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.49 and a 200 day moving average of $254.02. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $330.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,601,000 after buying an additional 591,885 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $74,905,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $62,688,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

