Ultiledger Market Capitalization Hits $31.34 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $31.34 million and approximately $156,922.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00061028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.16 or 0.00839233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00044920 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.23 or 0.04901523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00044622 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00016040 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

ULT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.