Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.80-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.17 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ultra Clean from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $50.69. 592,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $465,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

