Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($5.84) Per Share

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($5.84) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RARE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $144.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.10. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,243 shares of company stock worth $4,984,427 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 136.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 333.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.