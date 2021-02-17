Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $182,000.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $144.34 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.10.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

