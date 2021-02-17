UMA Market Cap Reaches $1.58 Billion (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. UMA has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $116.74 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be bought for about $28.30 or 0.00054146 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00323048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00076177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00082248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00084435 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.38 or 0.00446483 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,644.12 or 0.85409131 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,430,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,806,133 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

