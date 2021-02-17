UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Sells $259,224.24 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP James Cornelius sold 3,278 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $259,224.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,183.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Cornelius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, James Cornelius sold 172 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $13,419.44.

On Thursday, February 4th, James Cornelius sold 482 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $37,157.38.

Shares of UMBF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.14. The company had a trading volume of 148,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,273. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.85.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 3,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

