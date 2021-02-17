Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Sets New 12-Month High at $198.00

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 198 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48), with a volume of 13689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187 ($2.44).

The company has a market capitalization of £280.04 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Unicorn AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.16%.

In other Unicorn AIM VCT news, insider Jeremy J. Hamer acquired 18,000 shares of Unicorn AIM VCT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £29,700 ($38,803.24).

Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile (LON:UAV)

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

