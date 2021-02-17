UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UCG. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.45 ($11.12).

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

