Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lifted by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 38,930 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 2.2% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.10. 44,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,893. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.56.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

