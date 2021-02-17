uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.38

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.38 and last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 20938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Get uniQure alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,153,808.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $605,173.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,534 in the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.