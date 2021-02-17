uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.38

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.38 and last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 20938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.61.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.
About uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.
