United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Short Interest Up 21.2% in January

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,370,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the January 14th total of 13,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $404,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

