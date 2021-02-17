United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UCBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 703.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

