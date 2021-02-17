United Insurance (UIHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect United Insurance to post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UIHC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Sunday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Michael Hogan purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,484.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 9,400 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $48,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,858.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 18,779 shares of company stock valued at $99,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.