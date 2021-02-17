United Insurance (UIHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect United Insurance to post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $11.36.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on UIHC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Sunday, November 8th.
About United Insurance
United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.
