United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 41.8% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.53. 42,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

