United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108,369 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.43% of United Rentals worth $72,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $288.08 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $293.47. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

