UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $62,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $325.64. 69,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $308.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.53. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

