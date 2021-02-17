UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,434 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $43,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.57. The company had a trading volume of 51,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,740. The company has a market capitalization of $308.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.53. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

