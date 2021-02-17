Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading Down 6.8%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 1,213,687 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,057,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

UBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $415.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.