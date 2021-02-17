Univar Solutions (UNVR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Univar Solutions to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.95, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $23.02.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.