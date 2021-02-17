Univar Solutions (UNVR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Univar Solutions to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.95, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $23.02.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Earnings History for Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

