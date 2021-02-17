Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Down 20.1% in January

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 14th total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

UEIC stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.