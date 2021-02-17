Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 150,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

UHT traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.00. 457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.80 million, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,600,000 after purchasing an additional 77,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 22,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.