Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.00

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 29353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $659.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 1,471,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $28,621,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,567,131.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 72.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

