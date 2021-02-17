Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Trading Up 40.2%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) shares were up 40.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 13,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 11,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19.

About Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP)

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

