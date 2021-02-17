Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s share price dropped 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 552,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 878,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The company has a market cap of $19.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.91% of Universal Security Instruments worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.