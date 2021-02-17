UnlimitedIP (UIP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $428,160.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $6.67 million and $428,160.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00061721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.94 or 0.00857432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006753 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00046372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00026916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.56 or 0.05029840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015790 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UIP is a token. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

