UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.59 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00002674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $1.38 billion and $17.59 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00441597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.