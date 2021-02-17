Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Shares Gap Down to $0.48

Shares of Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Upland Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 477,216 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £3.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86.

Upland Resources Company Profile (LON:UPL)

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

