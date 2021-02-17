Upland Software (UPLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Upland Software to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $639,144.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,653,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,583,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $609,245.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,383,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,546 shares of company stock worth $14,730,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

