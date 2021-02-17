uPlexa Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. uPlexa has a market cap of $394,920.58 and $2,158.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000179 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,597,777,685 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

