Uptrennd (1UP) Trading Up 79.4% Over Last 7 Days

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Uptrennd has a market cap of $1.65 million and $55,677.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded up 79.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00089892 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00229390 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00017837 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 385,787,847 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

