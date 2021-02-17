Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Up 9.1% This Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.04 or 0.00013643 BTC on popular exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $70.42 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00061697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.40 or 0.00853227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00027690 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00045403 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.03 or 0.04946170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00016203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00044686 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

UQC is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

