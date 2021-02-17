Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.41

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.41 and traded as high as C$5.31. Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) shares last traded at C$5.22, with a volume of 1,057,866 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$704.39 million and a P/E ratio of 12.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.41.

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.11). Analysts expect that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Uranium Participation Corporation purchased 35,504 shares of Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,986.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616,860 shares in the company, valued at C$2,710,174.41. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 375,656 shares of company stock worth $1,619,907.

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) Company Profile (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

