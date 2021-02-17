Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Down 2.4%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB)’s share price fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.88. 1,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$164.61 million and a PE ratio of 55.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.72.

Urbana (TSE:URB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Urbana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Urbana Company Profile (TSE:URB)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

