UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post ($1.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.23). UroGen Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.86) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($5.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.37) to ($5.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to ($3.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 1,838 shares of company stock worth $39,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 143.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 330.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URGN opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $562.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

