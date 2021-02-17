URU Metals Limited (URU.L) (LON:URU) Shares Gap Up to $275.00

URU Metals Limited (URU.L) (LON:URU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.59), but opened at GBX 285 ($3.72). URU Metals Limited (URU.L) shares last traded at GBX 310 ($4.05), with a volume of 5,494 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 252.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 245.35. The stock has a market cap of £4.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.79.

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

