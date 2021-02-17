US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,426 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,852 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI opened at $195.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.47. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $200.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,135 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.52.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

