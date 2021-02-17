US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,579 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.61.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $263.30 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $271.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.56.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,032,376.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.