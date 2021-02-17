US Bancorp DE Acquires 37,547 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,547 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of Stifel Financial worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SF opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $59.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

