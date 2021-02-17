US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of The Walt Disney worth $240,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 597.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,920,000 after purchasing an additional 278,558 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,118 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $186.35 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.53 and a 200 day moving average of $147.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.20, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.97.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

