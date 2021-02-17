US Bancorp DE Buys 21,701 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,701 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Ball by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Ball by 1,281.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

BLL stock opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.90.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $415,879.20. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,324 shares of company stock valued at $14,472,185. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

