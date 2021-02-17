US Bancorp DE Buys 34,768 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,768 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after acquiring an additional 237,675 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 324,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after acquiring an additional 161,037 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198,141 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 290,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 148,305 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $94.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

