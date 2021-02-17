US Bancorp DE Buys 39,592 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $58.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

