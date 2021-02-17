US Bancorp DE Buys 72,693 Shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,877,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after buying an additional 53,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83. iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

