US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 256,770 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 19.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

ABC stock opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

