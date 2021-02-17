US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,218,000 after purchasing an additional 480,931 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,749,000 after purchasing an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,202,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,036,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.42.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $113.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $131.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

