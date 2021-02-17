US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 256.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,552 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.88. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

