US Bancorp DE Has $5.39 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Qualys worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Qualys by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Qualys by 2,234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.52. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 43,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $3,933,791.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,282,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,356,629.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,785,775. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.