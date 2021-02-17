US Bancorp DE Has $5.74 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,556 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,908 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,314.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,561,000 after buying an additional 5,101,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

